Death toll in Moscow shooting rises to 93

Moscow: At least 93 people were killed in an attack on Friday near Moscow, Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Saturday, citing preliminary data, and warned that the number of victims was expected to rise further.

Camouflage-clad gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons at concertgoers near Moscow on Friday in an attack claimed by Islamic State militants.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India strongly condemns the heinous terror attack in Moscow and stands in solidarity with the government and the people of Russia in this hour of grief.

Media reports said the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on its affiliated channels on social media.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko confirmed their readiness to work together in the fight against terrorism in a phone call, the TASS news agency quoted the Kremlin as saying on Saturday.Russia has arrested 11 people including four suspected gunmen in connection with a shooting rampage that killed 93 people in a concert hall near Moscow, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

Russian investigators on Saturday said “terrorists” set fire to a Moscow concert hall using a “flammable liquid” after they went on a shooting rampage that killed over 90 people.