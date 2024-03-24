IPL: Delhi Capitals defeated by Punjab

Sam Curran’s maiden IPL fifty and Liam Livingstone’s brutal hitting helped Punjab Kings to a winning start in IPL 2024 on Saturday. Chasing 175, Curran’s 63 and Livingstone’s unbeaten 38 powered the hosts to a last-over finish at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Earlier, a quickfire 10-ball 32 from Impact Sub Avishek Potrel took Delhi Capitals to a respectable 174/9 against Punjab Kings in an IPL 2024 encounter on Saturday. Earlier, Shai Hope and David Warner scored 33 and 29 respectively as the rest of the batters failed completely.

Sam Curran, Player of the Match, said, Really pleased. Amazing way to start the tournament on our new home ground, nothing better. They were, those two are world-class bowlers and played a lot of cricket for India but we knew if we could take it deep, we had a chance. To bat with my great mate Livi at the other end was special. At that stage I had to take those risks and thankfully luck was on my side. The wicket got slightly better under lights, the ball was travelling and not much spin and pace was coming on. [on him bowling just one over] We have got some great options this season and nice additions, maybe in Bangalore it will be a different thing, most importantly we got the win.