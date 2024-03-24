Kolkata pips Hyderabad by 4 runs in last-over thriller

Andre Russell managed a 25-ball 63 and tok two wickets to help Kolkata Knight Riders eke out a four-run win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. Harshit Rana’s brilliant final over sees Kolkata Knight Riders get over the line by four runs.

Andre Russell, Player of the Match, said, ‘Not really, sometimes stuff pop on my Insta and I realise how well I am striking the ball. Shows that you are doing well. I have tried to react with whatever comes my way. Over the last 2 years, bowlers have their plans against me. I have been digging out the runs, and I know everyone has a plan for me. (On his journey with KKR) I was on the bench early on, and just tried to make myself useful. This franchise means a lot to me, what I did tonight was just a way to prove what this jersey means to me. Hopefully I can keep performing this way. (On Harshit Rana) Shows a lot about his character. He told me he wanted the last over, he claimed it and he came back strong after the first ball went for six.’