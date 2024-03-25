Congress Announces Robert Bruce as Tirunelveli Candidate

After much anticipation, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has finally announced its candidate for the Tirunelveli Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu. Advocate Robert Bruce has been selected as the candidate for the upcoming elections. However, the party is yet to announce the candidate for the Mayiladuthurai constituency.

Congress, which is contesting the polls in Tamil Nadu as part of the DMK-led alliance, has been allocated nine seats. The names for candidates in seven constituencies have already been revealed. The delay in announcing candidates for Tirunelveli and Mayiladuthurai was due to the presence of multiple contenders, prompting the party to engage in discussions with local leaders before making a decision.

The announcement of Robert Bruce as the candidate for Tirunelveli comes after careful consideration, but it has not been without controversy. Local leaders in Tirunelveli staged protests against his nomination, arguing that he hails from Kanyakumari and that a candidate with deep roots in Tirunelveli should have been chosen for better prospects in the elections.

Despite the protests, the party has stood by its decision, emphasizing the suitability of Robert Bruce as the candidate for Tirunelveli. Meanwhile, the announcement for the Mayiladuthurai constituency is expected to be made later tonight.