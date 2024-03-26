Jaishankar calls on Singapore PM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday and conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Jaishankar valued Lee Hsien Loong’s perspectives on the current state of the world.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, “Honoured to call on Prime Minister @leehsienloong at The Istana. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Valued his perspectives on the current state of the world. His positive sentiments on India-Singapore relationship have always been a source of strength for our ties.”

Prior to meeting Singapore PM, Jaishankar held talks with Singaporean Finance Minister Lawrence Wong. The two sides shared perspectives on advancing India-Singapore ties, particularly on new age technologies.

Jaishankar, who is on a visit to Singapore, also met Singaporean Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean. Jaishankar and Hean discussed the transformational changes in India and the opportunities they offer for partnership between two nations.

“Good to meet with Singapore Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean. Discussed the transformational changes in India and the opportunities they offer for our partnership. Also exchanged perspectives on regional and global issues,” Jaishankar posted on X.

He also held a meeting with Singapore’s Minister of Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong and discussed trade, semiconductors, space, green energy, supply chains and defence.

“Started the day by meeting Singapore Minister of Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong. Discussed trade, semiconductors, space, green energy, supply chains.and defence. Hope to take these forward in the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable,” Jaishankar posted on X.

He also interacted with the Indian community on Sunday. On Saturday, he made remarks at the Institute of South Asian Studies of the National University of Singapore. He was speaking on ‘Why Bharat Matters’.

EAM Jaishankar also engaged in discussions with prominent corporate figures from the country who offered positive feedback on India’s growth story derived from their investment experiences.

“A very productive interaction with leading Singaporeon Corporate figures. Appreciate their positive feedback on the India growth story based on investment experiences. Confident that their commitment to doing more business in India will further increase,” S Jaishankar posted on X.

Jaishankar kicked off his Singapore visit on Saturday by paying homage to Subhash Chandra Bose and the brave Indian National Army soldiers.

After concluding his visit to Singapore, Jaishankar will travel to Philippines and Malaysia. In a press release issued earlier, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, “The visit will focus on enhancing bilateral relations with the three countries, and would provide an opportunity for engagement on regional issues of mutual concern.”