Filing of nominations ends for LS Polls in TN

The filing of nominations for Lok Sabha polls ended in Tamilnadu today. The State will go for elections on 19 April.

BJP State president Annamalai, who has been announced as the party candidate to contest from Coimbatore, filed his nomination today. The last day of filing nomination for Tamilnadu polls saw Annamalai carrying out a procession with his supporters from Koni Amman temple after performing prayers. He was accompanied by Kovai (South) MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, senior party leader V P Duraisamy mong others. Annamalai expressed confidence that people would support him and that he would emerge winner from Kovai.

DMK’s Central Chennai candidate Dayanidhi Maran, Congress candidate for Mayiladuthurai advocate Sudha also filed their nominations.

D MK deputy general secretary and sitting Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi and Congress sitting MP from Virudhunagar Manickam Tagore were among the prominent candidates who filed their nomination papers.

Over 730 nominations were received from candidates in the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies across Tamil Nadu for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls till yesterday