LS polls: Annamalai files nomination in Kovai

BJP State president Annamalai, who has been announced as the party candidate to contest from Coimbatore, filed his nomination today. The last day of filing nomination for Tamilnadu polls saw Annamalai carrying out a procession with his supporters from Koni Amman temple after performing prayers. He was accompanied by Kovai (South) MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, senior party leader V P Duraisamy mong others.

Annamalai expressed confidence that people would support him and that he would emerge winner from Kovai.