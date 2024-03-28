Campaign hits feverish pitch in TN

Chennai: With the filing of nominations concluded and just three weeks remaining until the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, campaigning has reached a feverish pitch across the state.

Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin, along with state ministers including Udhayanidhi Stalin, and former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami, are crisscrossing the state, rallying support for their respective party candidates.

At a rally near Krishnankovil in Virudhunagar district, Chief Minister Stalin emphasized the importance of social justice and equality in governance. He criticized the Modi-led NDA government for what he perceives as injustices against marginalized communities. Stalin cited issues such as the National Education Policy, NEET, imposition of Hindi and Sanskrit languages, and the neglect of demands for caste-based census as evidence of the BJP government’s disregard for the interests of Tamil Nadu and its people.

Stalin reaffirmed the DMK’s commitment to governance based on the principles of social justice and equality, highlighting the party’s formation of Dravida Iyakkam to uphold the rights of all sections of society.

In contrast, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the ruling DMK of functioning like a corporate entity, where power is concentrated within Stalin’s family. He questioned the lack of representation for grassroots workers within the DMK leadership, implying nepotism and favoritism within the party structure.

Meanwhile, DMK leader and sitting MP A Raja launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of attempting to establish a dictatorship-like rule. Raja condemned corruption and religious extremism, asserting that such practices have tarnished India’s political ethics. He called for the defeat of the BJP, alleging its intentions to undermine linguistic and cultural identities in favor of autocratic governance.

As campaigning intensifies and political rhetoric escalates, the battle lines are drawn for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu. With key leaders from rival parties exchanging barbs and rallying supporters, the stage is set for a fiercely contested electoral showdown as voters prepare to cast their ballots and shape the future direction of the state.