HC allows State to withdraw appeal against Stalin

Chennai: In a significant development, the Madras High Court has granted permission to the State to withdraw the appeal filed against Chief Minister MK Stalin by the previous AIADMK government regarding alleged irregularities in the construction of the new secretariat-assembly complex.

A division bench comprising Justice R Suresh Kumar and Justice K Kumaresh Babu made the decision, asserting that the court cannot compel any party to proceed with a case. The withdrawal petition of the State was allowed, and the bench also closed the impleading petition filed by former AIADMK Member of Parliament (MP) J Jayavardhan challenging the withdrawal petition.

The controversy stems from the construction of an extravagant secretariat building during the DMK regime in 2006-2011 at the Omandurar Government Estate in Chennai. The succeeding AIADMK government raised allegations of irregularities in the construction and established an inquiry commission chaired by retired Justice Ragupathy to investigate the matter.

However, the DMK challenged the commission in the High Court, leading to the dissolution of the commission. Subsequently, the High Court directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to take action based on the evidence collected by the commission. Despite this, the DMK once again approached the High Court to quash the government order allowing the probe, which was also upheld by the court.

In response, the AIADMK filed appeal petitions in the High Court to challenge these orders. However, after the regime change in the State, the current DMK government sought to withdraw the appeal through a petition filed in the High Court.

Meanwhile, Jayavardhan filed a new petition urging the DVAC to investigate his complaint from 2018, alleging irregularities in the construction of the new secretariat. He also sought to be impleaded in the main appeal.