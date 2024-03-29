Kejriwal’s wife seeks people’s support

New Delhi: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal shared a video message on Friday, urging people to reach out to the Delhi Chief Minister and express their support to him.

She also shared a phone number. “You can send your messages of support, anything you want to tell him on this number”, she said. She added, “Every one of your messages will reach him…I will deliver these to him in jail.”

Sunita Kejriwal, while addressing the public, initiated the “Kejriwal ko Aashirvaad” campaign, encouraging individuals to send their blessings and well-wishes to the Chief Minister through a WhatsApp number. This appeal comes amidst Arvind Kejriwal’s extended custody following his arrest on March 21 in connection with the purported liquor policy scam. Despite the legal entanglements, Sunita Kejriwal remains resolute in rallying support from the citizens.

Arvind Kejriwal’s detention, which has now been extended until April 1, stems from allegations concerning money laundering linked to the Excise Policy. The recent court proceedings saw the Delhi Chief Minister himself presenting arguments, questioning the validity of his arrest based on limited evidence and statements. He emphasized the need for a fair and thorough investigation, dismissing the accusations against him as politically motivated.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has levelled accusations against Kejriwal, implicating him in orchestrating the controversial excise policy and allegedly benefiting from illicit gains. However, Kejriwal and his legal team vehemently deny these claims, asserting that the charges are part of a broader agenda to undermine the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and destabilize the elected government in Delhi.

In response to Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest and subsequent remand, the Delhi High Court has issued notices to the ED, signalling a potential legal battle ahead. The court, while recognizing the significance of fair hearings, has scheduled further proceedings for April 3, 2024. This development underscores the complexity and gravity of the legal challenges facing the Chief Minister.

The court, while fixing the matter for April 3, 2024, further stated that any release order from custody will amount to enlarging the accused/petitioner/ Arvind Kejriwal on bail or interim bail, as an interim measure. The writ jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution of India is not a ready substitute for recourse to the remedy of bail under Section 439 of the Cr.P.C. ordinarily.