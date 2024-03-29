New AI tool can predict fatal heart rhythm

British researchers have developed a novel artificial intelligence (AI) tool that can predict a person’s risk of a lethal heart rhythm with 80 per cent accuracy.Ventricular arrhythmia (VA) is a heart rhythm disturbance originating from the bottom chambers (ventricles). The condition is characterised by rapid beating of the heart, and lowering blood pressure which can further cause loss of consciousness and sudden death if not treated immediately.The AI tool called VA-ResNet-50 was developed by a team led by the University of Leicester in the UK. In their study, published in the European Heart Journal – Digital Health, the tool was used to examine Holter electrocardiograms (ECGs) of 270 adults taken during their normal daily routine at home between 2014 and 2022.