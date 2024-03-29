Parag helps RR stun DC

Rajasthan Royals emerged triumphant against Delhi Capitals in a thrilling Indian Premier League clash at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday. Parag’s remarkable innings propelled the Royals to a formidable total of 185/5 despite a rocky start. Before Parag took the matter into his own hands, it was R Ashwin who revived Rajasthan’s hopes with his quick blasts. What essentially proved to be deadly was Parag mining 25 runs off the last over. Riyan Parag, Player of the Match, said, They are settled, mom is here, she has seen the struggle, the last 3-4 years. I know what my opinion is about myself. That does not change regardless of whether I get a zero or not. That’s a lot to do with the type of season as well, I had a great domestic season and that helps. Someone in the top four has to play the 20 overs, the wicket was keeping low and stopping, in the first game Sanju bhayya did it. I have worked very hard, the last 3 days I was in bed, I was on painkillers, I just got up today and I’m very happy. Sanju Samson , RR captain, said, It was a bit of a roller-coaster. The way we started the first 10 overs, OK, Rovman get ready you may have to bat today. But the way the batters took the responsibility it was fantastic. Absolutely he did. The game is changing and we all have to be flexible. It was earlier about 11 players, now it’s about 15 players. Sanga and I had 4-5 chats around the 13th-17th over. But what Riyan did in that 20th over made it easy. It is all about gauging in which zone they are, you have to look at that and take the decision accordingly. Sandy was calm and Avesh as well and I took that call. Riyan has been a big name for the last 3-4 years, everywhere I go, in Kerala they ask me, when is he going to come good? touchwood, this is the season. He has to keep his head down and has a lot to give to Indian cricket. Rishabh Pant, DC captain, said: Definitely disappointed. Best thing we can do from this is learn from it.