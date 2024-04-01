Modi opens up about electoral bond

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dismissed the notion that the electoral bond controversy dealt a blow to his party and administration.

He pointed out that every system has flaws that can be addressed. He further warned that those “dancing” over the matter will regret it later.

The PM attributed the ability to trace funding sources and beneficiaries to his government’s implementation of the electoral bond system. He questioned whether any agency could provide such information regarding pre-2014 elections, implying that the bond system established the transparency.

“Tell me what have we done that I should see it as a setback? I am confident that those celebrating and boasting about the disclosure of bond details will regret their actions,” The Prime Minister was speaking in an interview with TV, channel, that was aired on Sunday. “No system is perfect. There may be areas of shortcoming that can be enhanced.,” he said.

Opposition parties have referenced the disclosures prompted by the Supreme Court’s order, which made all electoral bond-related information public, while condemning the anonymous funding practice as unconstitutional, to criticise the government. Numerous companies under criminal investigation have been identified as major purchasers of these bonds.

Regarding the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha, PM Modi expressed the deep emotional significance of the topic. He stated, “The philosophy of Ramlala is beyond words, and I cannot fully articulate it.”