Price of commercial LPG cylinder comes down

New Delhi: Public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) have announced a significant reduction in the price of commercial LPG cylinders, providing relief to businesses and industries.

The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been slashed by Rs 30.50, bringing its selling price down to Rs 1,930.

This reduction in price comes as welcome news for commercial establishments that rely on LPG cylinders for their operations. The move is expected to alleviate some of the financial burdens faced by businesses, particularly in sectors such as hospitality, manufacturing, and catering, where LPG is a vital energy source.

However, it’s worth noting that while the price of commercial LPG cylinders has been revised downwards, the price of domestic LPG cylinders remains unchanged. A 14 kg domestic gas cylinder continues to be sold at Rs 818.50.

The decision to adjust the prices of LPG cylinders reflects the dynamic nature of the oil market, where prices are influenced by factors such as global crude oil prices, exchange rates, and government policies. Typically, oil companies review and adjust LPG prices on a monthly basis to align with prevailing market conditions.