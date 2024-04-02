Can’t grant police protection to criminals, says HC

Chennai: The Madras High Court has made a significant ruling, refusing to grant police protection to K Venkatesh, the BJP State Secretary of the OBC Wing, who faces 49 criminal cases pending in Andhra Pradesh for alleged involvement in the smuggling of red sanders.

In a judgment penned by Justice N Anand Venkatesh, the court emphasized the importance of not extending police protection to individuals with criminal backgrounds. The ruling comes in response to Venkatesh’s petition seeking protection due to perceived threats arising from his alleged criminal activities.

Justice Venkatesh highlighted the potential consequences of granting police protection to individuals with criminal records, stating that such a decision would send the wrong signal to society. He emphasized the need for the court to exercise caution in such matters to prevent the erosion of public trust in the justice system.

The judge underscored the significance of the ruling as a precedent, noting that granting protection to Venkatesh would set a dangerous precedent for future cases involving individuals with similar backgrounds. Despite acknowledging the petitioner’s claims of facing threats from a rival gang, the court upheld its decision, prioritizing the maintenance of legal integrity over individual concerns.