Family Star – Disappointing drama

Family Star attempts to depict the challenges and struggles of middle-class life with Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in leading roles. Directed by Parasuram Petla, the movie follows Govardhan (Deverakonda), an architect burdened with supporting his extended family. When Indu (Thakur) becomes his tenant, it leads to revelations and conflicts that strain their relationship. Family Star attempts to depict the challenges and struggles of middle-class life with Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in leading roles. Directed by Parasuram Petla, the movie follows Govardhan (Deverakonda), an architect burdened with supporting his extended family. When Indu (Thakur) becomes his tenant, it leads to revelations and conflicts that strain their relationship.

Despite Deverakonda’s sincere performance, his character lacks depth, and Thakur’s portrayal feels artificial. Petla’s direction struggles to evoke genuine emotions, relying too heavily on worn-out clichés and melodramatic turns. Though the screenplay occasionally captures authentic moments of familial warmth, it often feels forced and fails to establish a true connection with the audience.

Although the cinematography by Mohanan is visually appealing, the film suffers from uneven pacing and disjointed storytelling. While the first half sets up promising dynamics and romance, the latter half loses momentum, succumbing to clichés and predictable twists.

In summary, Family Star falls short of its ambitions, offering brief glimpses of excellence amidst a sea of mediocrity. Despite the commendable efforts of its cast and crew, the film lacks depth in characterisation and fails to make a lasting impact.