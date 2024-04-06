Nadda denied permission for road show in Tiruchy

Chennai: The national president of the BJP, J.P. Nadda, has been denied permission for his vehicle rally in Trichy.

This decision comes after the police citied security concerns during the flower festival and procession in Samayapuram Mariamman Temple tomorrow

With elections underway, the BJP, DMK, AIADMK, and Naam Tamilar Katchi have all launched extensive campaign efforts in Tamil Nadu. The BJP and its allies have been actively supporting Prime Minister Modi’s campaign across the state.

In light of the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections, BJP’s national president, J.P. Nadda, is scheduled to arrive in Trichy tomorrow. The rally was expected to cover significant areas of the city, including Trichy Gandhi Market, Anna Salai, Teppakulam, and Malai Kottai.