Vikravandi DMK MLA Pugazhenthi passes away

Chennai: Vikravandi DMK MLA Pugalzenthi passed away on Saturday due to illness, plunging the political fraternity into mourning.

The 69-year-old legislator was admitted to Villupuram Government Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Pugalzenthi, elected as Member of Legislative Assembly in 2021 from Vikravandi Constituency, was known for his dedication and grassroots connect. A loyalist of Villupuram DMK strongman Ponmudy, he rose to prominence through his tireless efforts and commitment to public service.

His demise has prompted DMK functionaries to suspend campaign activities, as they rush to the government hospital to pay their respects. Alliance leaders from VCK and Congress have also expressed condolences to the bereaved family, acknowledging Pugalzenthi’s contributions to the political landscape.

Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed deep sorrow over the loss, highlighting Pugalzenthi’s unwavering dedication to party work despite his declining health. “The unexpected demise of Villupuram South District Association Secretary and Member of the Legislature Assembly, Pugazhenthi, is very shocking and painful,” said the Chief Minister in a statement.

Stalin further remarked on Pugalzenthi’s commitment to party duties, stating, “He had been in poor health for the past few days and without thinking about his health, he was doing election work for the success of the party. He came to attend a meeting, and yesterday went to the hospital on fainting. I immediately contacted the doctors and asked them to take care of his health. While we were hoping that he would get well and recover, the news of his demise has left us sad.”