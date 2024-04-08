Mild showers predicted in few parts of TN

Chennai: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a forecast indicating the likelihood of light to moderate rain over the south and western ghats districts of Tamil Nadu for the next two days. This prediction comes as a result of a change in wind patterns over the sea, influencing weather conditions in the region.

While the south and western ghats districts are expected to experience rainfall, the rest of the state is anticipated to remain dry. Additionally, heat wave conditions are forecasted to persist over the north interior districts of Tamil Nadu.

The prevailing weather pattern is attributed to a trough/wind discontinuity stretching from south Chhattisgarh to the Comorin area, with its current path extending from interior Odisha to north Tamil Nadu across Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, and interior Karnataka. This trough extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level and is influencing the weather in the region.

Under the influence of this weather system, light to moderate rain is expected in a few places across south, western ghats, and delta districts of Tamil Nadu. Areas likely to experience rainfall include Coimbatore, Thanjavur, Tiruppur, Theni, Madurai, and Nagapattinam over the next two days.

As the region braces for potential rainfall, residents are advised to stay updated on weather forecasts and take necessary precautions. The RMC continues to monitor weather patterns closely to provide timely updates and advisories to ensure the safety and well-being of the public.

While some areas prepare for precipitation, others remain vigilant against heat wave conditions.