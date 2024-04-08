Tight security for Modi’s roadshow in city

Chennai, Apr 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gearing up for a high-profile campaign event in Chennai tomorrow, marking his second visit to Tamil Nadu since the announcement of poll dates.

This follows his earlier roadshow in Coimbatore last month, signaling the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) intensified efforts to woo voters in the state.

While an official schedule has yet to be released, senior BJP leaders have confirmed that the Prime Minister will lead a roadshow in Panagal Park, a bustling shopping area located in T Nagar, at 5 pm on Tuesday. Similar to his previous roadshow in Coimbatore, Modi is expected to traverse the streets in an open jeep, engaging with the public and garnering support for the party’s candidates.

Preparations for the event are underway, with the Chennai police working diligently to sanitize and fortify the entire area to ensure the safety and security of all participants and bystanders.

T Nagar falls within the south Chennai constituency, where former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is contesting for the BJP. She faces stiff competition from Thamizhachi Thangapandian of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and J Jayavardhan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). With the electoral battle heating up, Modi’s presence in T Nagar is expected to galvanize support for the BJP’s candidate in the crucial constituency.

Following his engagement in Chennai, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to continue his campaign trail in Vellore on Wednesday. In Vellore, the BJP’s alliance partner, the New Justice Party, founded by A C Shanmugam, is fielding candidates, adding another layer of significance to Modi’s visit to the constituency.

Security gas been tightened in Chennai and over 5000 personnel from Law and Order, Crime, Traffic and Special Units, Armed Reserve, Commando Force and Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP).

are deployed to maintain vigil.

Also intensive vehicle check-up are being conducted at important roads and junctions. Police teams are intensively monitoring important Railway stations and bus terminals.

Police have also ordered that drones and unmanned aerial vehicles are banned to fly within the Greater Chennai Police jurisdiction.

Nadda campaigns in TN

Meanwhile, BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday charged that the INDI Alliance leaders, who are either on bail or in jail, were keen on protecting the corrupt people whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi was striving hard to end corruption in the country.

Those leaders such as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, were in prison while Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul were on bail, Nadda said and claimed the opposition leaders presented a contrasting picture compared to the Prime Minister who is an epitome of development and determined to end corruption.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi says I will finish corruption, but the INDI alliance leaders say save the corrupt people. That is their working style. In Tamil Nadu, the DMK, which stands for Dynasty Money Swindling and Katta Panchayat and its ally the Congress are corrupt. All of them are trying to save their families and dynasties and themselves from their corruption,” Nadda said addressing a rally in Ariyalur.