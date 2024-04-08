Two die as omni bus overturns near Virundhunagar

Chennai: In the early hours of Monday, tragedy struck on a National Highway in Virudhunagar district as a bus accident claimed the lives of two individuals.

Eyewitnesses recounted the harrowing scene as the bus overturned, leading to the demise of two passengers and leaving several others injured, with reports indicating that 19 passengers sustained injuries, some of whom are in critical condition.

According to reports, the bus was en route from Tenkasi to Coimbatore when the accident occurred near Srivilliputhur. On the National Highway, the vehicle toppled over on a temporary bridge, resulting in the fatalities and injuries.

Upon receiving an alert, a swift response from the police ensued, with authorities rushing to the scene to assist the injured individuals. The injured passengers were promptly transported to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Additionally, measures were taken to respectfully handle the bodies of the deceased.

As the community grapples with the aftermath of the tragic incident, authorities have initiated an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident. A case has been registered, and officials are diligently working to uncover the circumstances that led to the unfortunate event.