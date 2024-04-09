ED launches probe into Jaffer Sadiq & Co

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its crackdown on alleged drug kingpin Jaffer Sadiq and his associates, initiating searches at approximately 35 premises in Chennai and other locations.

This move comes on the heels of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) launching an investigation into Sadiq’s alleged involvement in a multi-crore drug smuggling racket.

The ED’s probe, conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), aims to delve into the financial aspects of the case following the NCB’s findings. Jaffer Sadiq, a Tamil film producer and former member of the DMK party, stands accused of orchestrating the smuggling of narcotics worth Rs. 2000 crore abroad over the past three years, allegedly concealed within multi-grain mix and grated coconut shipments.

ED investigators have set their sights on Sadiq’s residence on Arulanandam Street in Santhome, his office in Purusaiwakkam, and his godown in Perungudi, among other locations. Additionally, the premises of Sadiq’s business associates, including filmmaker Ameer, are reportedly under scrutiny by the ED. Ameer had previously been summoned and questioned by the NCB in Delhi.

The unfolding saga surrounding Jaffer Sadiq gained momentum when he was arrested by the NCB in Delhi on March 9, following weeks of evading authorities. Prior to his arrest, several of Sadiq’s associates had been apprehended by the NCB in February. Notably, the NCB, armed with a court order, conducted searches at Sadiq’s residence in Santhome in his absence, further escalating the investigation.

To date, five individuals, including Jaffer Sadiq and his close aide Sadhanadan, have been arrested by the NCB in connection with the case. The collaboration between the NCB and the ED underscores the concerted effort to dismantle illicit drug networks and curb money laundering activities linked to such operations.

As the investigations unfold, the spotlight remains firmly on Jaffer Sadiq and his alleged role in the sprawling drug smuggling racket.