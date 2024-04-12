PM’s sharp jab to Oppn’s probe agency claims

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit back at claims by the opposition – that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party uses central agencies to target rivals, particularly before an election – by saying only three per cent of the Enforcement Directorate’s cases are linked to politicians.

“Let me tell you a fact that is not discussed much. Of the corruption cases probed by the ED, only three per cent (are against) people associated with politics. The remaining 97 per cent cases are linked to officials and criminals,” the Prime Minister said in an exclusive interaction with Hindi outlet Hindustan.

The Prime Minister also emphasised his anti-corruption stance, saying, “Eliminating corruption has been a key priority of our government for 10 years”, and countered the opposition’s claim that action is taken only against rival political leaders or in non-BJP ruled states. “Steps are being taken even in states where the BJP is in power,” he said.

“The narratives you have heard – that it is only political corruption that we are after – are being circulated by people who are under the sword of investigative agencies,” he declared.

Modi’s government is under heavy fire after ED action against senior opposition leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his former deputy, Manish Sisodia. Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha and ex-Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren were also arrested.