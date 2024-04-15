Amarnath Yatra to begin from June 29

The Amarnathji yatra 2024 will start from June 29, 2024 and will conclude on August 19, 2024. The advance registration will begin from April 15, said Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board.

With just a few months left before the annual Amarnath Yatra, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel are receiving specialised training to be part of the Mountain Rescue Teams (MRTs) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police to ensure the safety and convenience of devotees, officials said.

The MRTs, comprising personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, SDRF, NDRF, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be deployed at nearly a dozen identified critical spots on the twin routes to the holy cave shrine.