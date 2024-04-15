EC searches Rahul’s chopper in nilgiris

With the first phase of the Lok Sabha election just around the corner, Rahul Gandhi, the Congress candidate from Kerala’s Wayanad, kicked off the election campaign with a roadshow in his constituency.

Rahul is pitted against Kerala BJP President K Surendran and CPI’s Annie Raja. While addressing the public gathering, Rahul said, “Today, the main fight is between the ideologies of the RSS and Congress.” Rahul plans to conduct roadshows in Pulpally, Mananthavady, Vellamunda, and Padinjarathara. Coincidentally, PM Modi is also in the state campaigning for the BJP.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission (EC) searched the helicopter scheduled to transport Rahul Gandhi. The inspection occurred in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiri district as he was preparing to depart for Kerala. Later in the day, Rahul will convene with farmers and party workers in the region.

At the roadshow, the Congress MP said, “I want to explain how I see this fight. Members of the BJP and the Prime Minister advocate for the idea of ‘one nation, one people, one language, and one leader.’ This is a fundamental misunderstanding for our country.”