Firing outside Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra, probe underway

Two unidentified persons opened fire outside the house of superstar Salman Khan in Mumbai’s Bandra at around 5 am on Sunday, police said.

According to police officials, three rounds were fired. The Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch has reached the spot for investigation, they said.

“Today at around 5 am, two unidentified people opened fire outside the house of actor Salman Khan in Bandra. Police have received information about 3 rounds of firing. Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch has reached the spot for investigation,” according to Mumbai police.

The security has been beefed up outside the actor’s residence, and a forensic team is also present at the spot. We are checking the CCTV footage from the area and the surrounding locality to identify the accused, the police added.