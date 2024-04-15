Kejriwal arrest: SC postpones hearing to 29 April

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea in the last week of April (after April 29) and asked the Enforcement Directorate to file its response on or before April 24,

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Kejriwal alleged that the arrest was made to disable him from campaigning. Meanwhile, Justice Khanna said – this is the most possible shortest date.

The apex court’s decision came in response to the plea filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and his subsequent remand in connection with the alleged now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy case.

The AAP supremo had moved the top court challenging a Delhi High Court judgment that dismissed his plea on April 9 and rejected his argument of political vendetta amid the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The Delhi Court on April 1 sent Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 in the excise policy scam case..

Notably, Kejriwal is the first sitting Chief Minister to be arrested. The Delhi Chief Minister is currently lodged in Tihar jail. In addition to Kejriwal, AAP leader Manish Sisodia is in jail since February last year in the excise policy case. Sanjay Singh was also arrested in the case, however, he recently walked out of the jail on bail on April 3.