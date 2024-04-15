Save democracy by defeating the BJP, says  Siddaramaiah

Claiming democracy is under threat in the country, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here on Sunday asked the people to vote for the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls and “save the Constitution.”

He said this during the election campaign ‘Janadhwani-2’ in Madikeri, Kodagu.

“Democracy is under threat in India. The obligation to save the Constitution is before all of us. This Lok Sabha election is an opportunity for us. We have to save democracy by defeating the BJP and making the Congress win,” Siddaramaiah said.

“Any threat to the Constitution means a threat to the lives and future of women, the poor, the middle class, shudras, and the hardworking people of the country,” he stressed.