LS polls : Stalin holds roadshow in Kolathur

Meanwhile, in a recent statement, MK Stalin took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticising his leadership and policies.

Stalin, a seasoned campaigner, began his outreach by canvassing door-to-door for Kalanidhi Veeraswami, the DMK candidate vying for re-election from the Chennai North constituency. Taking to the streets on an open vehicle, he rallied support from the residents of Kolathur, urging them to cast their votes in favor of the DMK in the upcoming polls.

The campaign saw an overwhelming response from party cadre, who turned out in large numbers to greet and support their leader, showcasing the party’s unity and enthusiasm as they gear up for the electoral battle ahead.

As Tamil Nadu braces for the polls, set to take place in the first phase on April 19, Wednesday marks the final day of campaigning, intensifying the political atmosphere across the state.

In a recent statement, MK Stalin took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticizing his leadership and policies. Stalin accused Modi of instilling fear among the populace, referencing the controversial demonetization move of November 2016. He highlighted Modi’s divisive tactics and lambasted him for allegedly diminishing the stature of the Prime Minister’s office by engaging in mudslinging against opposition-ruled states.

Stalin emphasized the significance of the upcoming election, framing it as a choice between upholding the principles of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s vision or succumbing to the divisive agenda of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh). He called upon voters to support the INDIA Alliance to safeguard religious harmony and uphold the secular fabric of the nation.

As the electoral battle heats up in Tamil Nadu, all eyes are on the outcome of the polls, which will not only shape the political landscape of the state but also have implications at the national level. With both regional and national issues at play, the stakes are high as parties vie for the mandate of the people.