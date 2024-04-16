Modi takes a dig at Oppn in Bihar

Patna: In a fiery campaign speech ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the opposition, particularly targeting the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), labeling it as the face of ‘jungle raj’ and corruption in the state.

Dubbing the Opposition alliance as ‘Ghamandia Gathbandhan’ (arrogant coalition), Modi accused the RJD of failing to showcase their government’s achievements during their tenure in Bihar. He asserted that the RJD’s legacy in the state is synonymous with lawlessness and corruption, alleging that they have only brought “jungle raj aur bhrashtachar” (lawlessness and corruption) to Bihar.

Furthermore, Modi criticized the opposition for lacking a coherent vision or credibility, accusing them of attempting to take credit for the developmental work initiated by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the central government.

Amidst the political rhetoric, Modi outlined the BJP’s electoral promises, aiming to woo voters with a slew of development initiatives. He pledged to construct three crore houses for the poor, provide free ration to those in need for the next five years, offer free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakhs for individuals above 70 years of age, and continue the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

Modi emphasized that these promises are backed by his personal guarantee, signaling his commitment to delivering on these pledges if elected to power.

As the election fervor intensifies in Bihar, with the state set to go to polls in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Modi’s address underscores the high stakes involved.