All arrangements in place for smooth polling on 19 April, says CEC

With the clock striking 6 PM, the curtains have officially fallen on the spirited election campaign in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, setting the stage for the much-anticipated Lok Sabha polls. A total of 39 parliamentary constituencies, along with the by-elections for the Vilavancode Assembly constituency, have been the focal points of intense political maneuvering in the region.

As the campaign drew to a close, the Election Commission implemented stringent restrictions to ensure compliance with electoral guidelines. Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Saho issued a stern warning, declaring that any violation of the rules would invite severe penalties, including up to two years of imprisonment. With immediate effect, all forms of campaigning, including meetings and rallies, have been prohibited. Additionally, individuals who arrived from other regions for campaign purposes are required to depart the constituency promptly. The ban extends to digital media and television channels, with only previously authorized newspaper advertisements permitted to proceed.

Emphasizing the importance of upholding the model code of conduct, Saho reiterated that strict action would be taken against any transgressors. Amidst these measures, preparations for polling day are in full swing, with all necessary arrangements in place to ensure a smooth and fair electoral process. Saho urged all eligible voters to exercise their democratic right by participating in the electoral process.

The electoral fervor extends beyond Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, as a total of 102 constituencies across 21 states are slated for the first phase of elections.