Campaign comes to close in TN

Chennai: As the sun sets on the bustling streets of Tamil Nadu, the cacophony of political fervour fades into the dusk, marking the culmination of an electrifying election campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha polls scheduled for April 19.

With curtains set to fall at 6 pm today, all eyes are now fixed on the ballot boxes that will decide the fate of 40 constituencies, including Puducherry, in this high-stakes electoral battleground.

The political landscape of Tamil Nadu has been ablaze with activity, as leaders from across the spectrum crisscrossed the State, leaving no stone unturned in their quest for victory. At the forefront of the campaign frenzy stood DMK president MK Stalin, whose tireless efforts saw him traversing the length and breadth of the state, rallying support for the India alliance candidates.

In a parallel spectacle, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami emerged as a formidable force, spearheading a relentless campaign that spanned every corner of Tamil Nadu. With a sharp tongue and unwavering determination, Palaniswami took aim at both the ruling DMK and the BJP, particularly directing his criticism towards the rising political star, Annamalai.

Speaking of Annamalai, the Coimbatore contender for the NDA alliance embarked on a whirlwind tour, crisscrossing the state and drumming up support for his fellow coalition candidates. Amidst the flurry of activity, Prime Minister Modi himself made his presence felt, addressing rallies and public gatherings, accompanied by the likes of Nadda, Amit Shah, and Nirmala Sitharaman, all rallying behind the BJP and its alliance partners.

Adding to the spectacle, Rahul Gandhi made a notable appearance in Nellai, lending his voice to the Congress candidate in Tirunelveli, while stalwarts like NTK chief Seeman, PMK’s Anbumani, and DMDK’s Premalatha Vijayakanth injected further dynamism into the high-voltage campaign trail in the weeks leading up to the elections.

As the curtains draw to a close on this exhilarating chapter of Tamil Nadu’s political saga, the stage is set for a riveting showdown at the ballot box. The echoes of impassioned speeches, fervent appeals, and spirited debates reverberate through the air, as the people of Tamil Nadu prepare to make their voices heard in the grand theater of democracy.