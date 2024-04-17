Modi extends wishes for Ram Navami fete

New Delhi: As Ayodhya gears up for the first Ram Navami celebrations on Wednesday after the ‘Pran Pratistha’ ceremony at the Ram temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that after waiting for five centuries, the people have gotten the privilege of celebrating the festival in this manner.

“This is the first Ram Navami when our Ram Lalla has been enthroned in the grand Ram temple of Ayodhya. Today, Ayodhya is in unparalleled joy in this celebration of Rama Navami. After waiting for 5 centuries, today we have the privilege of celebrating this Rama Navami in Ayodhya in this manner. This is the reward of so many years of hard penance and sacrifice by the countrymen,” PM Modi posted

Extending his wishes to the countrymen on the occasion of Ram Navami, the Prime Minister said that the memories of the Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya still pulsate in his mind with the same energy. “Best wishes to my family members across the country on the occasion of Lord Shri Ram’s birth anniversary, Ram Navami! On this auspicious occasion, my heart is overwhelmed and fulfilled. It is the supreme grace of Shri Ram that this year, along with millions of my countrymen, I became a witness to the Pran-Pratishtha in Ayodhya. The memories of that moment in Avadhpuri still pulsate in my mind with the same energy.

“I have full faith that the life of Maryada Purushottam lord Shri Ram and his ideals will become a strong basis for the creation of a developed India. His blessings will provide new energy to the resolve of a self-reliant India,” the Prime Minister added. PM Modi further remembered and paid homage to the devotees and saints who dedicated their lives to the construction of the Ram Temple. “Lord Shri Ram is deeply embedded in every pore of the Indian people and is embedded in their inner soul. This occasion of the first Ram Navami of the grand Ram temple is also to remember and pay homage to the devotees and saints who dedicated their lives to the construction of the Ram temple,” the Prime Minister said.