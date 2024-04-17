Navy seizes 940 kg of narcotics in Arabian Sea

New Delhi: In a significant operation, the Indian Navy’s elite MARCOs commandos, in collaboration with the multilateral Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), intercepted and seized 940kg of narcotics in the Western Arabian Sea.

The operation, codenamed ‘Crimson Barracuda,’ marked a milestone as it was the first time the Indian Navy conducted a drug interdiction operation as part of the CMF.

The successful seizure took place on April 13, with the MARCOs commandos operating from the frontline ship INS Talwar. Utilizing their specialized training and expertise, the commandos boarded a ‘dhow’ vessel, swiftly apprehending the illicit cargo.

Officials praised the seamless coordination between the Indian Navy and the CMF, highlighting the effectiveness of joint efforts in combating maritime threats, including drug trafficking. This operation underscores India’s commitment to maritime security and its active participation in international efforts to maintain stability in the region.

The interception and confiscation of nearly a ton of narcotics represent a significant blow to drug trafficking networks operating in the region. It also serves as a deterrent to those seeking to exploit maritime routes for illicit activities.