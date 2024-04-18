I-T raids NDA candidate Paarivendhar’s party office

Chennai: The Income Tax department has conducted a raid at the party office of Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) founder TR Paarivendhar, as well as guest houses owned by him in Musiri, Tiruchy district.

The raid, which lasted for approximately three hours, reportedly did not yield any significant findings, with no money being discovered during the operation. However, tensions escalated as party members engaged in heated arguments, alleging that the authorities were obstructing their election-related activities.

It has been revealed that the party’s election office is situated in Musiri, with party workers accommodated in a nearby guest house during the campaign period.

TR Paarivendhar, a sitting Member of Parliament, is contesting in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Perambalur parliamentary constituency.

The Income Tax raid has raised eyebrows and sparked discussions regarding its timing and implications. While no concrete evidence of financial misconduct has been unearthed thus far, the incident has drawn attention to the intersection of politics and law enforcement in the midst of election season.