Nepal’s Dipendra Singh rises in latest T20I rankings

Dipendra Singh Airee continues to rise, closing in on the top 10 spots on the T20I rankings for all-rounders, as per ICC.

Airee’s six-hitting heroics have been rewarded with the Nepal star making giant gains on the latest ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings.

The Nepal all-rounder joined India great Yuvraj Singh and West Indies legend Kieron Pollard and became just the third player in T20I to smash six sixes in an over when he took 36 runs from one Kamran Khan’s final six balls on his way to an unbeaten 64* during an ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup clash against Qatar in Al Amerat on Saturday.

The feat not only helped Nepal to get to a comfortable 32-run victory over their Asian rival but it also saw Airee make good ground in both the T20I batter rankings and all-rounder rankings. These rankings were updated on Wednesday by the ICC