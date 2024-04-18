TN gets ready for LS polls tomorrow

Chennai: As the sun rises on Friday (tomorrow), India stands on the brink of one of its most pivotal democratic exercises—the Lok Sabha elections. With the first phase of polling set to begin, the nation is poised for a momentous journey of civic duty and democratic participation.

The commencement of the first phase of polls signals the onset of a high-stakes democratic process. Across 102 parliamentary constituencies spanning 21 states, voters will cast their ballots, setting the stage for an electoral showdown that will shape the nation’s future. Notable constituencies include Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu along with Puducherry, and 8 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Preparations for the elections in Tamil Nadu are in full swing, with nearly 68,000 poll booths primed for the conduct of polls. State Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo affirmed that all necessary arrangements have been made, with electronic voting machines (EVMs) and election officials deployed to their respective booths.

To ensure transparency and accountability in the electoral process, Sahoo announced the deployment of web cameras in 44,800 out of 68,321 polling stations across the state. This move aims to monitor approximately 65% of polling booths in each constituency, bolstering confidence in the integrity of the electoral process.

In addition to monitoring polling stations, Sahoo provided insights into the postal voting process, facilitating the participation of officials on election duty and individuals unable to vote in person. With measures in place to dispatch postal votes to counting centers by June 3, every eligible vote is poised to be included in the electoral process.

Emphasizing adherence to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), Sahoo disclosed a cumulative seizure worth Rs. 1,297 crore as of April 16, comprising cash, valuables, and narcotics confiscated by surveillance teams across the state. This underscores the Election Commission’s commitment to maintaining the sanctity of the electoral process.

In Tamil Nadu alone, 39 parliamentary constituencies will witness a contest among 950 candidates, reflecting the vibrant democratic spirit of the state.

The political landscape of Tamil Nadu has been ablaze with activity, as leaders from across the spectrum crisscrossed the State, leaving no stone unturned in their quest for victory. At the forefront of the campaign frenzy stood DMK president MK Stalin, whose tireless efforts saw him traversing the length and breadth of the state, rallying support for the India alliance candidates.

In a parallel spectacle, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami emerged as a formidable force, spearheading a relentless campaign that spanned every corner of Tamil Nadu. With a sharp tongue and unwavering determination, Palaniswami took aim at both the ruling DMK and the BJP, particularly directing his criticism towards the rising political star, Annamalai.

Speaking of Annamalai, the Coimbatore contender for the NDA alliance embarked on a whirlwind tour, crisscrossing the state and drumming up support for his fellow coalition candidates. Amidst the flurry of activity, Prime Minister Modi himself made his presence felt, addressing rallies and public gatherings, accompanied by the likes of Nadda, Amit Shah, and Nirmala Sitharaman, all rallying behind the BJP and its alliance partners.

Adding to the spectacle, Rahul Gandhi made a notable appearance in Nellai, lending his voice to the Congress candidate in Tirunelveli, while stalwarts like NTK chief Seeman, PMK’s Anbumani, and DMDK’s Premalatha Vijayakanth injected further dynamism into the high-voltage campaign trail in the weeks leading up to the elections.