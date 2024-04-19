Brisk polling across TN

Chennai: As the nation braces itself for the Lok Sabha elections, the spotlight is firmly on Tamil Nadu and its neighboring Union Territory, Puducherry.

All 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu, along with the lone seat in Puducherry, witnessed polls in the first phase of the nationwide electoral process.

Brisk polling was reported in several parts of Tamilnadu. As Tamil Nadu participates in the democratic process, the polling booths witnessed a flurry of activity as prominent figures from the worlds of entertainment and politics exercised their right to vote. From actors to political leaders, the polling day unfolded with fervor and enthusiasm across the state.

Actor Vijay, also the president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, cast his vote at a polling booth in Neelankarai, Chennai, setting the tone for a day marked by high-profile voter participation. Joining him were veteran actor Sivakumar and his sons Surya and Karthik, who cast their votes at a polling booth in Hindi Prachar Sabha, T Nagar.

Former AIADMK Minister Sellur Raju expressed confidence in his party’s prospects, emphasizing the people’s desire for the return of Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami in 2026.

However, not all constituencies saw smooth polling, as residents of Jothihalli village in Dharmapuri initially threatened to boycott elections over unfulfilled demands. Nonetheless, after discussions with the District Collector, voters returned to the polling booths to cast their ballots.

The initial voting percentages in certain constituencies, including Chennai Central, Chennai North, and Chennai South, were relatively low, highlighting the need for increased voter engagement. Notably, Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, accompanied by his wife Kiruthika Udhayanidhi, and Chief Minister MK Stalin, cast their votes at SIET College in Teynampet, underlining the significance of political participation at all levels.

Naam Thamizhar Katchi convenor Seeman and PMK candidate Sowmya Anbumani were among the political figures who cast their votes, expressing confidence in their respective parties’ performance in the elections. BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan and former Chief Minister O Paneerselvam also shared their optimistic outlooks on the electoral outcomes.

The polling day also witnessed a strong presence of film personalities, with actors Ajith, Rajinikanth, Sivakarthikeyan, Vijay Sethupathi, Prabhu, Vetrimaran, Gautham Karthik, Sundar C, and others casting their votes early in the morning, underscoring the importance of citizen participation in the electoral process.