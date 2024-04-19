Governor calls it a festival of democracy

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi cast his ballot at a polling station in Velachery.

Addressing press at the venue, RN Ravi said, ‘Governor RN Ravi says, “This is the festival of democracy…I am immensely happy and proud to have participated in it. This mark (inked finger) is the most beautiful insignia of a citizen. I would urge all citizens, especially the first-time voters, to take part in this festival with full enthusiasm.”

As Tamil Nadu and Puducherry brace for the electoral showdown, the political landscape remains charged with anticipation and intrigue. With every party vying for supremacy, the electorate eagerly awaits the verdict that will shape the future trajectory of the region.