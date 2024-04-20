Decent voter turnout across TN

The battleground of Tamil Nadu witnessed a spirited three-cornered contest in the Lok Sabha elections, as voters from across the state braved the heat to exercise their democratic right. With a total of 39 Lok Sabha constituencies and 6.23 crore registered voters in the fray, the polling day unfolded with a mix of fervor and anticipation.

Despite the scorching weather, polling stations across Tamil Nadu opened their doors promptly at 7 am, with the majority of the 68,321 stations reporting smooth operations. As the day progressed, nearly 4.32 crore voters cast their ballots, resulting in a commendable voter turnout of 69.46%. However, this figure marked a slight decline from the 72.47% turnout recorded in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Among the constituencies, Dharmapuri emerged with the highest polling percentage at 81.48%. The presence of PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss’s wife, Sowmiya, and the intensified campaign focused on caste polarization were cited as contributing factors to the heightened voter participation in this Vanniyar-dominant constituency. Following closely behind were Kallakuruchi, Namakkal, and Salem constituencies, each recording impressive turnout percentages above 78%.

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo attributed the increase in voter turnout later in the day to voters’ enthusiastic participation. He affirmed that voters who were present inside polling stations before 6 pm were allowed to exercise their democratic right, ensuring inclusivity and fairness in the electoral process.

Reflecting on past elections, Tamil Nadu witnessed a robust turnout of over 73% in both the 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The slight dip in turnout this year underscores the dynamic nature of electoral participation and the various factors influencing voter behavior.

In parallel, the byelections to the Vilavancode Assembly constituency saw a turnout of 64.54%, with four women candidates contesting for the s