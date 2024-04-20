No guts to throw a stone in Kashmir: Amit Shah mocks Rahul

Udaipur: Home Minister Amit Shah held a roadshow in Rajasthan’s Udaipur , hours after voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections concluded. During the roadshow, Shah couldn’t resist a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, mocking him over his past predictions of turmoil in Kashmir.

“In Kashmir, (Peoples Democratic Party chief) Mehbooba Mufti and (Congress leader) Rahul Baba (Gandhi) used to say there would be bloodbath here once Article 370 is removed,” he said while addressing a gathering. “Rahul Baba, five years have passed (since the abrogation of Article 370). This is the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Leave alone the talk of the bloodbath, no one has the guts to throw a stone there,” Amit Shah said.

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah also addressed a public meeting in Rajasthan’s Pali. The 25 parliamentary constituencies of Rajasthan are polling in two phases. While polling for 12 seats concluded on Friday in the first phase, the remaining 13 seats in the state will be contested in the second phase on April 26. In 2019, the BJP registered a sweeping victory, winning 24 out of 25 seats, while the remaining one seat was won by Rashtriya Loktrantrik Party candidate Hanuman Beniwal. Earlier in the day, Amit Shah filed his nomination for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat.