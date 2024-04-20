Voters’ names missing on list, will demand repolling: Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Friday claimed that there were complaints from a large number of voters who said their names were missing from the voters’ list.

“We are demanding re-poll in places where the names of a large number of voters were missing,” he said.

Voting took place on Friday for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu. The state recorded a voter turnout of 62.19 per cent.

Annamalai, who is also the BJP’s candidate for the Coimbatore seat, said there are suspicions that there was some political interference as the names of numerous BJP cadres were missing from the voters’ list.

Polling began at 7 am on Friday, but voters in Tamil Nadu arrived at the polling stations as early as 6.30 am.

As many as 190 companies of Central Armed Police Forces and 1.3 lakh police personnel were deployed for the polls. Further, 3,32,233 polling personnel were on election duty.