Water released from Vaigai dam for Chithirai festival in Madurai

In anticipation of the revered occasion of Lord Kallazhagar’s ceremonial entry into the Vaigai river in Madurai, the Tamil Nadu government has taken proactive measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the traditional event. Directed by the state government, the Public Works Department (PWD) officials have been tasked with releasing water from the Vaigai dam, heralding a momentous occasion for devotees and residents alike.

In a press release issued by the Assistant Executive Engineer of the Vaigai dam sub-division, it has been announced that a total of 216 million cubic feet (mcft) of water will be released from April 19 to 23 to benefit Madurai district in light of Lord Kallazhagar’s impending entry into the river. The release of water is expected to enhance the spiritual significance of the event while also addressing the agricultural and ecological needs of the region.

As part of the initial phase, a discharge of 1000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) was initiated at 1 p.m. on April 19, marking the beginning of the water release process. Subsequently, the water release will be gradually increased in phases to maximize its impact on the surrounding areas. It is anticipated that this strategic release of water will replenish wells and rejuvenate riverbeds along the stretch, providing much-needed sustenance to the local ecosystem.

The ceremonial entry of Lord Kallazhagar into the Vaigai river holds profound cultural and religious significance for the residents of Madurai, symbolizing the divine connection between the deity and the sacred river. As preparations for the event are underway, the government’s decision to release water from the Vaigai dam underscores its commitment to preserving and honoring age-old traditions while also addressing the welfare of the community.