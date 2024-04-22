LS polls: EC officials discuss measures to combat heatwave

New Delhi: Following forecast of above-normal temperatures and heat waves in parts of the country, the Election Commission held a meeting on Monday with different stakeholders, including officials of the Met department.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu chaired the meeting.

The meeting discussed measures to mitigate risk occurring out of heatwaves during the Lok Sabha polls. Six more phases of the seven phased exercise are yet to be held in the country. Officers of the Indian Meteorological Department, National Disaster Management Authority and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare attended the meeting.

Director General of Meteorology of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, “IMD is in continuous touch with the Election Commission of India. Along with seasonal forecasts, we are doing monthly, week-wise and everyday forecasts and giving them forecasts about heat waves, and humidity levels. We are providing the ECI, inputs and forecasts about the places where elections are going to be held in different phases.”

Previously, on April 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a meeting to review preparedness for the ensuing heat wave season.