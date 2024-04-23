EPS condemns Modi’s controversial remarks on minorities

In the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent controversial speech targeting minorities during an election campaign in Rajasthan, Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, has issued a stern rebuke, denouncing Modi’s remarks as unwarranted and unacceptable for someone holding the highest office in the country.

Palaniswami minced no words in condemning the Prime Minister’s comments, asserting that such disparaging remarks from political leaders have the potential to stoke communal hatred and instill fear among minority communities. Stressing the need for political leaders to exercise restraint and responsibility, Palaniswami emphasized that divisive rhetoric must be strictly avoided for the collective good of the nation.

“The remark of the PM hurts the feelings of the minorities is unacceptable. Political leaders and persons holding top positions should refrain from making controversial and communal loaded remarks about the welfare of the nation and safeguard its secularism and communal harmony,” stated Palaniswami in a strongly-worded statement.