Huge haul of artificially ripened mangoes in Koyambedu

In a bid to safeguard public health and ensure food safety, the Food Safety Department has launched a concerted effort to crack down on the sale of artificially ripened fruits in the bustling Koyambedu market. On Tuesday, officials seized a total of four tonnes of artificially ripened mangoes and four tonnes of artificially ripened bananas, shedding light on the pervasive use of chemical agents to hasten the ripening process, particularly as the mango season kicks off.

The rampant use of artificial ripening agents, such as calcium carbide, arsenic, and phosphorus, poses a significant risk to consumer health, with potential consequences ranging from skin problems to respiratory illnesses. Moreover, certain chemicals utilized in the ripening process have been identified as carcinogenic, underscoring the urgent need for stringent regulatory measures to curb their usage.

Food safety officer Dr. P Satheesh Kumar emphasized the department’s commitment to taking decisive action against vendors found selling artificially ripened fruits. He urged the public to exercise caution when purchasing fruits, advising them to look for tell-tale signs of artificial ripening, such as uneven coloration and absence of the natural smell of ripe fruits.