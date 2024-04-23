People of Delhi will respond to Kejriwal’s arrest with their votes says Atishi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister Atishi emphasized the people’s support for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal following his arrest.

According to Atishi, the citizens of Delhi see the charges against Kejriwal as unfounded and are prepared to express their dissatisfaction at the ballot box.

At the ‘Jail ka Jawaab Vote Se’ Sankalp Sabha held at Kondli constituency of East Delhi on Monday, Delhi Atishi said, “Hundreds of people from nearby areas came and, with one voice, they all said that the false allegations leading to Arvind Kejriwal’s imprisonment would be answered with their votes, by voting for the Aam Aadmi Party.”

Atishi highlighted the bond between the people of Delhi and Arvind Kejriwal, describing him as more than just a political leader. “The people of Delhi are deeply saddened by Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest. For the people of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal is not just a Chief Minister, he is like a son, a brother, someone who has given the children of Delhi a good education, provided free bus travel for women, enabled senior citizens to undertake pilgrimages, and ensured 24-hour electricity.