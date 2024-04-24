Arun Vijay’s next titled Retta Thala

On Tuesday, the title and first look of Arun Vijay’s highly anticipated 36th film were revealed to eager fans. Titled “Retta Thala,” the movie promises to deliver an action-packed thriller under the direction of Kris Thirukumaran.

Arun Vijay is set to showcase his versatility by portraying dual roles in “Retta Thala,” adding an intriguing layer to the storyline. Backed by Bobby Balachandran’s BTG Universal, the film boasts a stellar cast and crew, including the talented Siddhi Idnani from “Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu” as the female lead. Additionally, Tanya Ravichandran and Kannada actor Yogesh are set to play significant roles in the movie, with Yogesh making his Tamil debut as the antagonist.

Directed by Kris Thirukumaran, known for his work on films like “Maan Karate” and “Gethu,” “Retta Thala” promises to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative and high-octane action sequences. The technical team behind the film includes renowned talents such as music director Sam CS, cinematographer Tijo Tomy, editor Anthony, and stunt choreographers Anbariv, ensuring a visually stunning and thrilling cinematic experience.