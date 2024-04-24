Priyanka hits out at Modi

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders for their repeated attacks on Congress, party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has said that they “seem frustrated and are making absurd statements” as Lok Sabha elections do not seem to be going in their favour and they are raising new issues every day which are not linked to the welfare of people.

In an exclusive interview, Priyanka Gandhi accused the BJP leaders of stooping to the level of lying to people, misleading and trying to scare them.

She said if the BJP-led government had worked to improve the lives of people and tackle problems like price rise, unemployment, worked for creating educational institutions and providing health facilities then the discussion that is taking place on stage today would not have happened.

Priyanka Gandhi said BJP leaders apparently feel that the first phase of Lok Sabha polls held on April 19 has not gone in their favour and that is why they are carrying out “misleading attacks” on Congress.