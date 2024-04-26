Cow dung mixed in water tanker in dalit colony

Chennai: In a disturbing turn of events, residents of a Dalit residential colony in Gandharvakottai, Pudukkottai district, were left reeling after discovering that cow dung had been maliciously mixed into the overhead tank (OHT) supplying drinking water to their community.

The 10,000-litre capacity OHT, erected in 2014 at the Adi Dravidar residential colony of Sangam Viduthi Panchayat, was intended to provide potable water to the residents. However, the tranquility was shattered when several children fell ill with symptoms of nausea and vomiting, necessitating their admission to Tiruvonam GH for treatment.

Upon investigation, residents found the water supplied through the pipeline to be contaminated. A group of youth, suspecting foul play, climbed up to inspect the OHT and were horrified to discover cow dung floating in it. Swiftly alerting authorities, the information was passed on to Gandharvakottai Panchayat Union Commissioner Periyasamy.

Accompanied by the panchayat president Perumal, Revenue Inspector Priyadharshini, and VAO Subha, Commissioner Periyasamy inspected the water and confirmed the presence of cow dung. Immediate action was taken as officials collected water samples for testing and launched an investigation into the incident.

Assuring residents of stringent measures against the culprits, Commissioner Periyasamy ordered the removal of contaminated water from the OHT. Furthermore, arrangements were made to supply water from a tank located in an adjacent village to mitigate the immediate impact on the affected community.